U.S. Supreme Court opinion: June 8

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In Egbert v. Boule, the court held that the authority of a court to imply a cause of action under Bivens v. Six Unknown Fed. Narcotics Agents, 403 U. S. 388, does not extend to either the defendant's Fourth Amendment excessive-force claim or his First Amendment retaliation claim.

Read the opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-147_g31h.pdf