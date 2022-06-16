Electricity sector seeks to reconcile climate action and efforts to rebuild biodiversity

Offshore wind farm restoring biodiveristy

Onshore Wind farm nature regeneration

Hydropower in synergy with biodiversity

The electricity industry has the means to reduce the ecological loss and go even further: restore nature.

Electrification, supported by massive renewable and clean power deployment, can break the degradation cycle and contribute to biodiversity regeneration.”
— Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 81 % of EU habitats have been severely deteriorated by unsustainable activities. This alarming reality is intrinsically linked to climate change: according to world leading climate and biodiversity experts, greenhouse gas emissions will become the leading driver for ecological loss and agricultural disruptions. Another future is however possible, says “Power Plant” a new report, released by Eurelectric today.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said:

“Climate change and biodiversity loss can be tackled simultaneously. Our industry has the means to reduce the ecological loss and go even further: restore nature. This is also a call to remove all barriers to speed and scale up the deployment of renewable power plants.”

Integrated renewable energy projects, which restore degraded ecosystems and remove CO2 emissions, bring a multitude of benefits, including:

• Reviving landscape in degraded areas, like peatlands and coal mines;
• Revegetating desertified land, through solar shading;
• Allowing sustainable food and energy production, by deploying agri-photovoltaics above crops;
• Creating jobs and revenues.

Kristian Ruby added:

“Electrification, supported by massive renewable and clean power deployment, can break the degradation cycle and contribute to biodiversity regeneration. We need transformative efforts at a scale that has never been attempted before.”

Around 500 GW of new renewable capacity is needed, equal to about half of existing European total generation capacity, to cut EU CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030. Yet, the average permitting time for new installations is four to six years. This fundamentally prevents Europe from efficiently tackling the twin climate and biodiversity crises.

Power Plant was developed with a path-breaking methodology seeking to transcend traditional boundaries between professional disciplines. Consulting a broad range of stakeholders from academia and civil society, the report was developed with the help of the internationally acclaimed architect firm EFFEKT, which specialises in sustainable architecture and spatial planning.

Based on satellite images and engineered visualisations, the report defines a new integrated approach combining renewable deployment with regenerative biodiversity and innovative climate-friendly resource management practices. Building on identified barriers and best practices, it elaborates cross-cutting recommendations that mitigate the impacts of climate change, while ensuring biodiversity and energy security.

We call on the European Commission to prioritise projects simultaneously addressing these challenges by:

1. Accelerate permitting for integrated, net positive renewable projects and developing low-impact spatial planning assessment.
2. Encouraging the combination of integrated energy and agricultural production through changes in the Common Agricultural Policy.
3. Establishing economic rewards or incentives to accelerate investments in low-risk, integrated projects.
4. Increasing public support for renewables by encouraging co-ownership programmes, publicising benefits and providing early information.

Note to Editors:

Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, we speak for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply. For more information, visit: eurelectric.org

Press Contact:

Ioana PETCU, Media Advisor,
Tel: +32470453589
e-mail: ipetcu@eurelectric.org

Ioana Petcu
Eurelectric
+32 470 45 35 89
email us here

Power Plant

You just read:

Electricity sector seeks to reconcile climate action and efforts to rebuild biodiversity

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ioana Petcu
Eurelectric
+32 470 45 35 89
Company/Organization
Eurelectric
66 boulevard de l'imperatrice
Brussels, 1000
Belgium
+32 470 45 35 89
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Eurelectric is the federation for the European electricity industry. We represent the power sector in over 32 European countries, speaking for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply. We contribute to the competitiveness of our industry, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role electricity in addressing the challenges of sustainable development. We draw on more than 1000 industry experts to ensure that our policy positions and opinions reflect the most recent developments in the sector. This structure of expertise ensures that Eurelectric’s publications are based on high-quality input with up-to-date information. We currently have over 34 full members, representing the electricity industry in 32 European countries.

https://www.eurelectric.org/about-us/about-eurelectric/

More From This Author
Electricity sector seeks to reconcile climate action and efforts to rebuild biodiversity
Eurelectric: Game over for fossil fuel imports
European electricity grid can support 100+ million electric vehicles, new Eurelectric-EY study reveals
View All Stories From This Author