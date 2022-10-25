An energy-independent carbon-free future starts with our energy savings

What is the share of network tariffs, production costs and taxes and levies on the electricity bill in Europe How can the costs of using heat pump decrease when opting for time of use network tariffs The share of gas and carbon on the electricity price

Skyrocketing gas and electricity prices have made households and businesses shiver across Europe. How energy savings can help?

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Russia triggered the ongoing energy crisis, skyrocketing gas and electricity prices have made households and businesses shiver across Europe. EU countries have adopted different emergency measures to reduce energy demand and tackle the price surge.

Saving energy has never been more urgent. European consumers now need structured assistance to shift their energy behaviour in a sustainable and affordable way for their present and future. That’s why we are here. Our power tips will help you learn how to save energy and money while contributing to your energy-independent carbon-free future.

What have policymakers done so far to help save energy during the gas crunch?

Crisis calls for unprecedented actions. EU Governments introduced relief packages, VAT cuts, energy rebates, vouchers, and demand reduction plans to tackle the price surge.

In July, the European Commission introduced a Gas Demand Reduction Plan, to address supply disruptions from Russia and bring down natural gas prices. The Council swiftly adopted the proposal, setting a 15% reduction target to be achieved via Member State’s voluntary national programs.

With the winter season approaching and prices showing no sign of rest, the Commission proposed complementary electricity targets recommending EU countries to curb gross electricity demand by 10% and obliging them to reduce their demand by 5% per hour during peak hours.

Words quickly turned into action. EU Member States started switching lights off in shops, historical buildings, and streets at night-time, shutting down public halls and corridors’ heating and advising businesses to adjust their thermostat to 19°C in winter and 27°C in summer.

The cheapest energy is indeed the one we don’t use. Yet, lowering our thermostat and changing our energy behaviour via short-term emergency measures won’t be enough to end the EU’s dependence on fossil fuel imports and support our society’s decarbonisation.

Today there are many medium and long-term solutions to increase customers’ savings while improving their comfort in a climate-friendly way and they can all be summarised under one word: energy efficiency.

What is meant by energy efficiency?

Energy efficiency means consuming less primary energy to perform the same task or achieve the same result.

When driven by clean and renewable electrification, it can unlock instant energy savings in the housing, transport, and industry sectors. Electric solutions are in fact several times more energy-efficient than conventionally fossil-fuelled applications. The result is lower power use, reduced waste, and increased monetary gains while keeping, if not improving, the desired levels of performance.

Why is saving energy important?

Adopting an energy-mindful approach brings many benefits other than immediate monetary gains.

Climate change and Air pollution

The link between saving energy and climate change mitigation is straightforward. Lower use translates into lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite strong efforts to electrify our societies, energy use and production are currently responsible for 75% of EU greenhouse gas emissions; saving energy can have a major impact not only on the decarbonisation of the sector but on the entire European economy. This is why the Commission increased the EU Energy Efficiency Target with REPowerEU from 9% to 13% by 2030. The European Parliament might now further raise the bar to 14.5%.

Curbing emissions via energy conservation also brings immediate benefits in terms of reduced air pollution which is a major cause of respiratory and lung diseases. An energy mindful behaviour, therefore, contributes to improving our health as well as the air quality of our community and surrounding area.

Fighting energy poverty and empowering customers

Low-income households are often the most exposed to energy-inefficient homes. Installing smart electric appliances - such as smart thermostats and heat pumps - as well as rooftop solar panels, can help them immediately bring down their monthly energy bill, by reducing power demand via energy efficiency, self-consumption, and direct electrification.

In the long-term, renovations and insulations can further unlock financial gains by reducing gas and power use while improving the comfort of the living area.

Planning a digitalised district heating project can extend monetary savings to the wider community. This system replaces individual heaters with a centralised energy center to deliver heat to the entire communal area while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy demand. Each community should choose whether to opt for a heat pump or a district heating service based on their geographical areas.

At the same time, smart electric solutions can also raise awareness of households’ daily consumption and waste. Users can learn how to manage their energy use and become active agents in the power network by selling their unused electricity to balance distribution grids.

Energy security

The ongoing energy crunch has made clear that Europe needs to escape Russia’s grip and improve its overall resilience as soon as possible. The Commission’s Fit-for-55 targets had originally called for cutting gas use by 30% by 2030 with energy savings contributing to more than a third of this reduction.

In the current crisis, this target has turned into “100% independence from Russia’s gas and oil imports”. Electrification coupled with energy sobriety is the quickest way to achieve such a goal. This requires shifting to energy-mindful devices powered by clean and renewable energy in our housing, transport, and industrial sectors.

Now that we have understood why saving energy is so important, where do we start? Let’s find out with our power tips.

How to save energy and money in housing, transport, and industry?

From changing your heater, to buying an electric vehicle to investing in a renovation program, there are multiple ways to save energy and money while improving your carbon footprint. Find out more in Eurelectric's blog post on "How to boost energy savings, lower electricity bills, and cut CO2 emissions"