June 8, 2022 - Virginia Attorney General's Office To Offer Free Veterans Legal Services Clinic In Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE TO OFFER FREE VETERANS LEGAL SERVICES CLINIC IN HAMPTON ROADS

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares’s office is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia State Bar to provide free estate planning services for low-income veterans, their spouses, and widows.

Services include basic wills, power of attorney, and advanced medical directives. Appointments are required and can be made at 804-371-2815, by visiting our website, or by scanning the QR code on the flyer attached.

“I’m excited to announce that my office is bringing back the Veterans Legal Services Clinic. These clinics are a great way to give back to our veteran community that has given so much for us, by helping them plan for the future,” said Attorney General Miyares.

This is the first Veterans Legal Services Clinic since 2018 and will take place at Virginia Peninsula Community College, formerly Thomas Nelson Community College, on Thursday, June 16th. Additional clinics in other areas of the Commonwealth are being planned to serve Virginia’s veteran community.

Please see the attached flyer for additional information.

