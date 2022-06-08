Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,126 in the last 365 days.

June 8, 2022 - Virginia Attorney General's Office To Offer Free Veterans Legal Services Clinic In Hampton Roads

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE TO OFFER FREE VETERANS LEGAL SERVICES CLINIC IN HAMPTON ROADS

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares’s office is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia State Bar to provide free estate planning services for low-income veterans, their spouses, and widows. 

Services include basic wills, power of attorney, and advanced medical directives. Appointments are required and can be made at 804-371-2815, by visiting our website, or by scanning the QR code on the flyer attached. 

“I’m excited to announce that my office is bringing back the Veterans Legal Services Clinic. These clinics are a great way to give back to our veteran community that has given so much for us, by helping them plan for the future,” said Attorney General Miyares.

This is the first Veterans Legal Services Clinic since 2018 and will take place at Virginia Peninsula Community College, formerly Thomas Nelson Community College, on Thursday, June 16th. Additional clinics in other areas of the Commonwealth are being planned to serve Virginia’s veteran community. 

Please see the attached flyer for additional information. 

###

You just read:

June 8, 2022 - Virginia Attorney General's Office To Offer Free Veterans Legal Services Clinic In Hampton Roads

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.