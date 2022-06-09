AI Exosphere Launches Satellite Writer On Facebook, And The Content Reveals A New Roadmap
Satellite Writer identifies baby boomers as one of its audiences and begins seed raise. MVP Completed. Facebook page launched to showcase the HailyAI Skills.
I want my mom and her known demographics to have the capabilities to participate in the online marketplace.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Writer helps non-technical users create content. The company identifies baby boomers as one of its key target audiences and begins seed round to gain the much-needed runway to take off.
— said Sal Peer, Founder of Satellite Writer
Our MVP Satellite Writer is an AI assistant that is simple and empowers users to generate fiction and nonfiction content with an emotional tone for any niche or subject.
The market problem is overcoming non-technical users who need to do content creation. They encounter high costs, lack of originality, inability to cover all subjects, difficulty finding experienced writers, time, SEO, and defeating writer's block.
We picked AI content creation because the hardships individuals face are too high a barrier of entry for your average Internet user. Furthermore, with most US population reaching over 65 by 2030, we see a real opportunity to help them.
The team has been building use-cases for the project to demonstrate HailyAI writing capabilities through the Satellite Writer system. On May 13th, the team registered a new page on Facebook. The page is to help reach new clients but, more importantly, as a use case to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can populate any social media feed.
Although this is very exciting, it's not all peaches and roses. Gaining visibility on social media requires luck or a budget. Currently, the team is submitting applications to the different incubator and accelerator programs. Without capital, the team is just a feather floating in the wind.
With their sights on raising their initial seed money, the team is trying to give Satellite Writer enough runway to takeoff.
About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI.
Our mission with HailyAI is to increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability in the online marketplace. Being in the technology and online space for over two decades, we are uniquely qualified to understand the needs of entrepreneurs, creators, business owners, and enterprise-level clients.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer uses recent breakthrough NLP developments via the HailyAI content model, which helps creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies produce quality original content affordably and in seconds. In addition, the team is focused on helping users defeat writer's block, cost constraints, difficulty finding niche experts, etc.
