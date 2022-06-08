Delphi Infotech and Acronis Announce A New VAD Partnership

Delphi Infotech and Acronis Announce A Partnership To Provide Businesses With Holistic Cyber backup solutions

DELHI, INDIA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acronis has announced the new, strategic partnership with New Delhi based MSP, Delphi Infotech. Delphi Infotech has partnered with Acronis to become a partner for India in the realm of cyber cloud backup protection. As Cyber data backup solutions are now more essential than ever in order to protect businesses from corruption & loss of data.

Acronis is an industry-leading cyber-backup solution built for protecting all workloads using a centralized platform. It facilitates unified data protection for safeguarding endpoints, physical/virtual servers, databases, applications, cloud workloads & systems across the board. The solution natively integrates data backup and cybersecurity both for simplifying management and automation using a single console.

The CEO of Delphi Infotech comments on the new partnership with Acronis, saying, “Since partnering with Acronis to ensure holistic data backup & cyber-security of the data backed up, we have seen an elevated level of data backup for our clients. Our clients are much happier with Acronis. It has excellent data backup & cybersecurity abilities, affordable pricing and deployment processes to ensure seamless system security for our clients.”

About Delphi Infotech

Delphi Infotech is an IT consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India, specializing in cloud security solutions. Founded in 2017, the company went from providing services in a select few states within India to catering to organizations across APAC in four years. Delphi Infotech envisions helping companies across the globe in leveraging their IT infrastructure and ensuring the utmost security of their systems. With a customer-centric focus, the company aims at providing proactive services to all its clients as per their specific needs and preferences. Its goal is to help businesses optimize technologies to get the traction they desire.