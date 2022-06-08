The Future of Wedding Photography After COVID-19

Kachins Studio - Best Wedding Photographer in Delhi and NCR Kachins Studio - Best Wedding Photographer in Delhi and NCR Kachins Studio - Best Wedding Photographer in Delhi and NCR

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 might have accelerated processes that have started already, and we might never return to the world we lived in before 2020. Kachins Studio been photographing weddings for years, and learned that a percentage of couples wanted a large wedding only because it was what their parents wished for and often paid for. Those couples would probably decide to elope under other circumstances.Weddings as social rituals are steeped in traditions that are hundreds of years old. There has always been something nostalgic about them which doesn't seem to fit our modern-day lives. Think oversized ball gown skirts, processionals at the ceremony, tiered cakes and excessive spending on décor, food, entertainment… Over the past decades, trends have moved in the direction of personalization of weddings, establishing new customs and making weddings more intimate. One of the new traditions is the "first look" photo session of the couple before the ceremony. We no longer believe in old superstitions such as the one which says the groom must not see the bride before the weeding day because it is bad luck. Everything has been modernized from the cake and flowers to guest lists, seating plans, sendoffs and honeymoons. Today, anything goes, and massive family gatherings are no longer a norm just like the white dress and a tiered fruitcake.Contemporary weddings have already been stripped of many traditions before COVID-19. After one, two or maybe even three years of living the new normality with the virus, traditional gatherings with hundreds of guests might become ancient history.It is up to us to decide whether we are going to take this opportunity to distance from each other and lead even more digital lives or turn back to the old values and be social animals – organic and natural human beings.Just like weddings themselves, wedding photography won't cease to exist, but its future largely depends on our choice of the path after the pandemic. Perhaps weddings and big holidays are the only occasions that used to bring us all together, and now we are in danger of losing that too.

