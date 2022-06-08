Corrugated Box Market Size in India 2022-2027: Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

India Corrugated Boxes Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Corrugated Boxes Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“,The India corrugated boxes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.70% during 2022-2027.

Corrugated boxes represent the packaging solutions that are generally used for transporting goods. They are composed of multi-layered paperboard sheets manufactured by using cellulose fibers obtained from wood. These sheets aid in trapping air between them which acts as a cushion for protecting the contents of the boxes. They offer numerous beneficial properties, such as lightweight, strength, flexibility, high durability, aesthetic value, etc. In addition to this, corrugated box are recyclable and eco-friendly as no harmful chemicals are used in their production. Consequently, they find extensive applications in several sectors, including food and beverage (F&B), personal care, pharmaceutical, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The expanding e-commerce industry is primarily driving the India corrugated boxes market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as toiletries, beverages, drugs, household items, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer inclination towards lightweight and innovative packaging materials has led the leading manufacturers to design corrugated boxes in varying sizes and shapes, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing utilization of these boxes as an effective marketing strategy for retail-ready packaging (RPR) and shelf-ready packaging (SRP) is also propelling the product demand in this country. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities to improve the sustainable properties, chemical resistance, dimension stability, and weatherability of the variants are anticipated to fuel the India corrugated boxes market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Material Used:

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates



Breakup by End Use:

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others



Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

