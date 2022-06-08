Paprika Oleoresin Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2021–2031

Paprika Oleoresin Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 459 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA , June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study conducted on the paprika oleoresin market by Transparency Market Research, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 459 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Paprika oleoresin is an oil-soluble extract obtained from the fruits of capsicum frutescens or capsicum annuum that is mostly used in food as a colorant and flavoring. Paprika oleoresin is largely used in food and beverages as food colorants. It is widely used to add color and flavor to numerous of dishes. The product has the characteristic odor of sweet chillies.

Europe holds majority of the value share of 23.1% of the global paprika oleoresin market. The market in the region is estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 70.3 Mn in 2021, and is forecast to expand at an approximate CAGR of 6.8% reaching US$ 135.5 Mn by 2031 in the region.

Benefits of Paprika Oleoresin to Provide Market Growth Opportunities

Paprika oleoresin has been shown to have several benefits for cutaneous functions in recent clinical research in the field of pharmaceutical. Paprika oleoresin showed a synergistic antioxidant effect, and aid in reducing free radicals in the human body. It finds application due to anti-cancer, anti-inflammation features, and analgesia.

The microencapsulation technology improves stability while also controlling the release of bioactive chemicals. Based on carrier, paprika oleoresin with 1, 00,000 CU was encapsulated at three concentrations of 5, 10, and 15%. Paprika oleoresin in micro sealed capsules with a matrix material (Gum Arabic) to preserve against oxidation and convert it to a free-flowing powder.

The color stability of co-crystallized paprika oleoresin was studied using two treatments. The objective of one treatment was to see how temperature affected color degradation, while the other was to find out how light affected it. The demand for paprika is growing due to its unique coloring features, which are related to the presence of carotenoid pigments, which provide significant health benefits in a variety of foods will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Capsaicin in Treatment of Joint Pain to Drive Global Market

Capsaicin is a neuropeptide that releases neuropeptides only in primary sensory peripheral neurons. Capsaicin, when applied topically on the skin, helps to relieve pain in the peripheral nerves. In the manufacturing of joint pain treatments, the powdered form of paprika oleoresin is extensively used.

Capsaicin was found to be more efficient than placebo in treating osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia, according to a study conducted by Arthritis Research U.K. It can also be taken safely. Capsaicin’s ability to alleviate pains and aches stems from its ability to deplete nerves’ supplies of subsistence P, a neuropeptide responsible for transmitting pain signals to the brain, blocking pain transmission.

Anti-toxic medications are being mass-produced on a large scale in the pharmaceutical segment, which is attracting consumers and increasing the market revenue of paprika oleoresin. Capsaicin cream, which can be bought over-the-counter or manufactured at home, is a popular topical pain treatment. Capsaicin, both produced and homemade, can be used to treat arthritis and other painful musculoskeletal diseases. Deep joints, such as the back, hips, and shoulders, are likely to benefit from it.

