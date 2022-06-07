Service sector development issues dicusssed

UZBEKISTAN, June 7 - On June 7, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on the development of the service sector.

The service is a sector of the economy that allows creating jobs quickly and at low costs. Therefore, consumer service centers are being organized in the regions, vocational training of the unemployed is organized, funds and conditions are provided to them.

On January 27, this year, the President signed a resolution “On additional measures for the development of the service sector”, according to which the sphere was given several preferences. Preferential resources were allocated.

This year, it is planned to implement more than 120 thousand new projects in this sector and increase the volume of services to 435 trillion UZS.

At the meeting, which was held in a critical manner, the work carried out in the regions in this direction was analyzed. It was noted that results have been achieved where hokims think about people, work honestly and help entrepreneurs with land, buildings and infrastructure. For example, thousands of jobs have been created in the city of Tashkent, Samarkand, Fergana and Andijan regions.

In January-May, 232 thousand jobs were created in the service sector. However, the indicators of Jizzakh, Navoi, Khorezm and Kashkadarya regions are low.

Over the past two months, 12 thousand land plots for service facilities have been put up for auction. But in 27 districts, less than 10 plots are put up for sale.

In this regard, disciplinary measures have been determined against hokims of cities and districts, their deputies for construction, who made shortcomings in their work.

The Bukhara experience was given as an example during the discussion of plans for the development of the service sector by the end of the year. For example, in Bukhara, entrepreneurs have organized restaurants and cafeterias on the roofs of hotels, canteens and shops. The analysis of the effectiveness of concessional loans showed that the average cost of creating one workplace in Bukhara amounted to only 8-9 million UZS.

Responsible persons were instructed to implement this practice in other cities and district centers, as well as to develop security requirements and rental conditions.

In general, there are about 4 thousand administrative buildings on the balance of state bodies, which are located in convenient places and along streets with heavy traffic. It was noted that these buildings and structures can also be effectively used in the service sector.

Availability of space is important for the organization of service points. In this regard, it was determined at the meeting that another 25 thousand land plots for service and trade facilities will be put up for auction.

For the convenience of the population, the process of putting land up for auction will be reduced from 48 to 15 days for rent and from 74 to 20 days for acquisition of ownership. The evaluation of land plots is not subject to examination. The actual value will be determined at auction. At the same time, from January 1, 2023, the procedure for coordinating cadastral information with other departments while putting land up for auction will be canceled. Cadastral data of all ministries will be included in the National Geographic Information System.

By September 1 this year, it is planned to organize 253 special streets of trade and service in 205 districts and cities. Last year, 1.4 trillion UZS were allocated from the state budget for these purposes, and this year – 900 billion UZS.

For example, the dead-end street in Jizzakhlik mahalla of the city of Jizzakh is connected to the central street of Sharof Rashidov, trade and service facilities are allowed to work around the clock. As a result, the business received a boost and 200 jobs were created.

The regional hokims were instructed to create similar streets in cities and districts.

Or another example: There are 3 hotels in the famous Omonkhona Resort in Surkhandrya region’s Baysun district. But due to the lack of places, visitors are accepted by guest houses. If the road leading to the sanatorium is improved, the number of visitors will increase, and more than 200 trade and service facilities can be opened along the road. Based on this, the responsible persons were given instructions on the development of the Omonkhona village. The task was set to attract foreign consulting companies and experts based on this approach, to develop a master plan for 28 cities and districts with high potential in the service sector.

The President noted the need for simplifyng the requirements for trading activities based on mobile vehicles and light structures.

In particular, homeowners' associations, mahallas, landscaping and road organizations will be allowed to open seasonal cafes and retail outlets on their territory. This will provide jobs for about 50 thousand people.

Issues of attracting private investors to the transport sector, expanding the range of services, and transforming the activities of the Committee for Roads were also discussed at the meeting.

The Head of the state touched upon the results of the recent elections in mahallas and congratulated the chairmen on their election.

“Being the head of a mahalla is a big responsibility. The chairmen of mahallas should be leaders in bringing reforms in the country to every family, improving the well-being of our people, raising issues of concern to the hokims. The implementation of the specific tasks set today for the development of the service sector should also begin from the mahalla”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Deputy prime ministers, ministers, hokims and their assistants presented information at the meeting. They outlined their plans and proposals.

