RoboForex Is Announced the Winner in The Best Mobile Trading App Nomination
EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboForex, an international broker, is the proud winner of the “Best Mobile Trading App” title, as announced by the Global Forex Awards 2022 - B2B. It’s been the third year in a row the event organisers acknowledged the application developed by RoboForex – R MobileTrader – for convenient access to a wide range of investment instruments and an intuitive interface with a focus on important information.
The R MobileTrader application has been highly graded by those surveyed for the third consecutive year. In a matter of minutes, a client can remotely open a brokerage account, deposit funds to it, and start performing transactions with over 12,000 trading instruments. The RoboForex team puts a lot of effort to improve the application. In 2021, the company significantly extended its functionality and enhanced its stability and safety.
Every year, the Global Forex Awards organisers present awards to the companies that demonstrated outstanding results in the provision of services in financial markets. Global Forex Awards highlights the best companies and brands in the Forex market on both regional and global scales. The winners are forex brokers that implement the leading technologies along with complex market research tools and advanced educational programmes and offer the latest business solutions, which provide clients with world-class services.
Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex: “This award is of particular importance for us given how much effort the company put in the development of R MobileTrader. The application contains over 12,000 instruments, comprehensive analytics, and built-in 24/7 client support. It’s a fully-functional workstation with access to global markets and your trading accounts, which allows you to perform financial operations on a go using a mobile device from anywhere in the world. We’d like to thank everyone who voted for RoboForex. We will definitely continue to improve our mobile products to satisfy the most sophisticated clients’ needs”.
About RoboForex
RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services in many countries all over the world. The broker provides traders who work in financial markets with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex has the brokerage licence FSC 000138/333. More detailed information about the Company’s activities and operations can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.
Timofei Zuev
