what does it mean exactly? REVAMPING: the technique that gives industrial boilers a new life by improving them.

MONTCADA I REIXAC, BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is # Revamping And why it's so important for the planet.Because in addition to avoiding the waste of energy, and contributing to the struggle against global warming and climate change; it can mean great savings in the consumption of services.But, what does it mean exactly?REVAMPING: the technique that gives industrial boilers a new life by improving them.Advances in digitization and technology of industrial processes and related activities receive every year improvements related to energy saving and/or optimization. Electronics, materials, monitoring, and prevention are some of the factors that we can control and help with the improvement.As a consequence, old machines become obsolete, they need to be removed or upgraded: they need to be "revamped" to put them back to work.Four specific developments:• HEAT RECOVERY UNITS• ELECTRONIC CONTROL SYSTEMS• THERMAL INSULATION• PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCEBut, can sustainability and business coexist?Of course, they can. And moreover, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (UN) in compliance with the 2030 Agenda, companies thanks to the new Revamping service, can assume to collaborate with up to five of these goals:No. 6, Clean water and sanitationNo. 9, Industry, innovation, and infrastructureNo. 12, Responsible production and consumptionNo. 13, Climate ActionNo. 17, Partnerships to achieve the goalsAchieving up to 7% savings in energy costs!** Economizer 4% + Thermal isolation 2% + Semi-annual revisions 1%.-