Infojini Has Been Awarded Healthcare Staffing Services Certification with Distinction from the Joint Commission
Infojini, Inc., a leading provider of workforce solutions has been awarded 'The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®' for Healthcare Staffing Services.MARYLAND, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infojini, Inc., a leading provider of workforce solutions and contract positions for healthcare professionals, announces that it has been awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services.
What is the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® all about?
Companies that receive this certification exemplify continuous compliance with performance standards in connecting clients with talented healthcare professionals while ensuring safe and exceptional patient care delivery.
Achieving a Joint Commission certificate demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement in the healthcare sector. Joint Commission Accreditation tells your clients and employees you're committed to providing safe, high-quality care – time after time. After the successful completion of an onsite survey, Accreditation is awarded. Specially trained Joint Commission surveyor or team of surveyors who assess the organization's compliance with their standards conducted this onsite survey.
Acknowledgment from The Joint Commission Team
Healthcare Staffing Services accreditation recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care. Joint Commission Commend Infojini for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework and enhance its staff recruitment and development processes.
Infojini underwent a thorough, virtual review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers assessed compliance with linked certification standards, including the below sections:
- Leadership
- Human Resources
- Information Management
- Performance Management
- Improvement
Infojini's team of Healthcare specialists and compliance experts, and employee relations team were consulted to ensure that all Joint Commission standards were adhered to.
A word of gratitude by the Director of Infojini
"We are extremely honored to receive The Joint Commission's Healthcare Staffing Services Accreditation. This award substantiates our mission to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals, ensuring exceptional patient care delivery. Our healthcare workforce solutions assist clients in meeting their workforce objectives with best in class quality standards, and this certification reaffirms that." says Sandeep Raj Harjani, Director, Infojini, Inc.
About the Joint Commission
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.
For more information about the Joint Commission enterprise for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification, please visit The Joint Commission website.
About Infojini Inc.
Infojini has been serving several healthcare facilities since 2006; we have developed a robust understanding of crucial talent needs specific to particular verticals within the healthcare industry. Full-time, part-time, temp-to-hire, contractual or urgent hiring, trust Infojini to deliver the specific skills and expertise you need. From clinical and allied staffing to Healthcare IT staff augmentation, Infojini offers an array of services to a broad spectrum of Healthcare facilities. Our comprehensive staffing solutions enable facilities to mitigate risks, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. In addition to Healthcare staffing, Infojini services cover areas like IT, Engineering, and professional staffing.
To know more about Infojini for Healthcare Staffing Services, please visit Infojini's website.
