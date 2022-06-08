Luxury Preston Hollow Estate to Auction with No Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

9727 & 9715 Audubon Place | Dallas, TX Breathtakingly appointed interiors with seven bedroom suites Grand gated estate with next-door lot 3.194 acres ideally located in prestigious Preston Hollow Stunning outdoor entertaining space with infinity-edge pool

In cooperation with Karen Keegan of Ebby Halliday Real Estate, 9727 & 9715 Audubon Place will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

This estate in Dallas, along with the empty neighboring lot, is an incredibly rare opportunity. I look forward to partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and having a successful auction” — Karen Keegan, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opulence awaits at 9727 & 9715 Audubon Place, where a stunning, beautifully renovated, seven bedroom gated estate and neighboring buildable lot totalling 3+ acres beacon from Old Preston Hollow in Dallas, Texas. The 3+ acre-property offering will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Karen Keegan of Ebby Halliday Real Estate. Currently listed for $18.9 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 14-19 July, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Old Preston Hollow is home to some of Dallas’s most influential residents along with some of Dallas’s most amazing properties. Not only is the location outstanding, but the attention to detail and effortless luxury that exudes from this estate is unparalleled.” states Karen Keegan, listing agent of Ebby Halliday Real Estate. “This estate in Dallas, along with the empty neighboring lot, is an incredibly rare opportunity. I look forward to partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and having a successful auction”.

The expansive main house, designed by Robbie Fusch, exemplifies luxury from first sight of its French châteaux-inspired exterior. Grand turrets, steep slate roofs, and ornate windows lend a regal atmosphere to the entry. Indoors, discover entertaining spaces and accommodations that are light and bright without sacrificing any luxury. Seven sweeping bedroom suites compete to be the primary, each with unique details, like a marble ensuite or a soaring beamed ceiling tucked within a turret. Outdoors, a more modern-inspired infinity-edge pool is accented by a fire feature and terraced entertaining spaces that make alfresco entertaining as delightful as indoors, all overlooking Bachman Branch. From the thousand-bottle wine storage with private tasting room to the professional catering kitchen to the climate-controlled auto showroom, the estate’s treasures exceed every conceivable expectation.

Preston Hollow, known as the “golden corridor of Dallas,” boasts some of the city’s most affluent residents and most expensive estate homes. Close proximity to top private schools keep Preston Hollow a hot commodity. High-end shops and trendy restaurants round out this stretch of Northern Dallas. Preston Center, NorthPark Mall, and the Galleria offer a trifecta of shopping. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and Northwest Highway make the whole of Dallas convenient to reach by car. Dallas’ Downtown is within minutes of your front door, a bustling and ever-growing business sector that’s bursting with museums and experiences to enjoy. Venturing beyond city limits is a breeze via DFW International Airport, only twenty minutes away.

9727 & 9715 Audubon Place is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

