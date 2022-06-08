Digital Marketing IRL Still Beats the Metaverse, says Cyberset Inc.

Cyberset Corp. is a Los Angeles based digital marketing firm.

The Los Angeles online marketing specialist says that, no matter how virtual communications become, marketing will come down to real life.

Businesses are much more concerned with day-to-day IRL (in real life) matters than with anything that may happen in a alternative universe.” — Cyberset Corp.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Wired opinion piece by writer Eric Ravenscraft takes on the matter of defining the metaverse. The writer argues that, while enormous industry players may place great importance on the term, the metaverse spoken of by figures like Mark Zuckerberg does not yet have any consistent meaning. Ravenscraft states that, for now at least, the metaverse is essentially identical to such once esoteric, now commonplace ideas as cyberspace, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Cyberset Corp., a digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, says that businesses and their customers are much more concerned with day-to-day IRL (in real life) matters than with anything that may happen in a technological alternative universe.

Cyberset says that its clients are largely growing businesses in fields that include healthcare, legal services, security, fashion, and wholesale industrial supply. While some may deliver goods purchased via e-commerce or provide virtual consultations with professionals, they all come down to matters that impact people’s material reality. The digital marketing firm notes that, while virtual consultations for doctors and lawyers have expanded the reach of medical and legal professionals, businesses such as law and healthcare are still primarily defined by geography. Ultimately, people still have to work with a nearby medical/dental provider and a lawyer who is licensed to practice in their state. While customers may not particularly care where a manufacturer or online wholesaler/retailer is based, Cyberset says, they still need products to arrive physically at their home or business.

A locally focused and practical orientation must go hand-to-hand with an up-to-date approach that gets to prospective customers and clients wherever they are, says Cyberset. While ideas like the metaverse might be fascinating to think about, people will always be most concerned with non-virtual matters such as taking care of their health, making sure they look their best for social situations, or seeing that their businesses have the hardware they need to function, says the digital marketing firm.

Cyberset says that web-based approaches such as content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) are practical and well-defined steps that help all kinds of businesses and organizations get in touch with their prospective clients and customers. As with older forms of outreach such as the Yellow Pages and broadcast/print/outdoor advertising, the idea is to get in front of people wherever they happen to be. The difference with digital marketing is that today’s omnipresent computer and smartphone screens are by far the simplest and most cost-effective means of communicating with a 21st-century consumer or prospective client, says Cyberset.

Readers who would like to learn more about what Cyberset Corp. can do for a business's or organization's digital marketing efforts can call them today at 818-883-7277 or visit its website at https://cyberset.com.