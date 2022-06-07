THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 7910 – Protecting Our Kids Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) The Rule will provide for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. Postponed Suspensions (9 votes) H.R. 7352 – PPP and Bank Fraud Enforcement Harmonization Act of 2022 (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 7334 – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) H.R. 5879 – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business) – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business) H.R. 7622 – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business) – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business) H.R. 7664 – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business) – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business) H.R. 7670 – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business) – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business) H.R. 7694 – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business) – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business) H.R. 7776 – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7667 – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce) – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)