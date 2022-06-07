Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 7910 – Protecting Our Kids Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Postponed Suspensions (9 votes)

  1. H.R. 7352 – PPP and Bank Fraud Enforcement Harmonization Act of 2022 (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 7334 – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 5879 – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 7622 – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 7664 – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business)
  6. H.R. 7670 – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business)
  7. H.R. 7694 – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business)
  8. H.R. 7776 – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  9. H.R. 7667 – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)

