CANADIAN AUTHOR MELODY WOLFE TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY

"Melody of Sprytown" to be reviewed by Hollywood for a possible film adaptation

I love writing. I love movies. I enjoy the work that I do so much.”
— Melody Wolfe
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internationally Acclaimed author of such works as "From a Criminal Mind to the Mind of Christ" and "The Godmother" is releasing her first autobiography later this year. As part of her writing contract with her new publishing firm, Melody Wolfe's next book, "Melody of Sprytown", will be reviewed by Hollywood producers for a possible film adaptation.

"I've poured my heart and soul into this project. I'm quite excited about it. I believe every one of us has a story to tell. I think my fans will enjoy this latest endeavor."

Wolfe is expected to begin her undergraduate studies at Mount Saint Vincent University this fall, pursuing an education in Law rather than attending the Toronto Film School to study screenwriting.

"I love writing. I love movies. I enjoy the work I do so much. But at the end of the day, I want to offer more to the world around me. I have always wanted to further my education, and this is the best path for me at this time."

The 42-year-old mother of three currently resides in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, where she continues her work.

