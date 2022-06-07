Submit Release
SENATE DISCHARGE RESOLUTION SD

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - In the Senate, June7,2022Discharging Committee on Judiciary from further consideration of Senate Bill No. 88, Printers No. 62.RESOLVED, That Senate Bill No. 88, Printers No. 62, having been referred to the Committee on Judiciary on January 22, 2021, and the committee not having reported the same to the Senate for a period of more than 10 legislative days, the committee be discharged from further consideration thereof. (Senator HUGHES,COSTA, KANE, SCHWANK, FLYNN, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA, DILLON, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, A.WILLIAMS, L.WILLIAMS)

