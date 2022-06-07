House Bill 2401 Printer's Number 2969
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care Facilities Act, in licensing of health care facilities, further providing for licensure.
