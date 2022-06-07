House Bill 2116 Printer's Number 2455
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 11 (Cities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in mayor, further providing for execution of laws, powers of sheriff conferred and emergency powers.
