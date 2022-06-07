House Bill 1694 Printer's Number 2324

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending the act of February 2, 1966 (1965 P.L.1860, No.586), entitled "An act encouraging landowners to make land and water areas available to the public for recreational purposes by limiting liability in connection therewith, and repealing certain acts," further providing for definitions, for duty to keep premises safe and warning and for assurance of safe premises and duty of care and responsibility and liability.