Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1639

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, further providing for juvenile records; and, in juvenile matters, further providing for powers and duties of probation officers, for informal adjustment, for consent decree, for adjudication, for disposition of delinquent child and for powers and duties.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.