Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1639

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal history record information, further providing for juvenile records; and, in juvenile matters, further providing for powers and duties of probation officers, for informal adjustment, for consent decree, for adjudication, for disposition of delinquent child and for powers and duties.

