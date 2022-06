Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1715

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for scope of subchapter, providing for definitions, further providing for establishment and designation, providing for emergency meetings by authorized telecommunications device, repealing provisions relating to exercise of powers and functions, further providing for declaration of policy and for definitions, repealing provisions relating to enabling authority for emergency interim successors for local offices, further providing for emergency interim successors for local officers and for succession period and repealing provisions relating to term and removal of designees.