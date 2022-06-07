Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1358

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further providing for definitions, for trust instrument controls and mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law - UTC 107, for situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC 111, for charitable purposes; enforcement - UTC 405, for trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for noncharitable trust without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC 409, for reformation to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for modification to achieve settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416, for spendthrift provision - UTC 502, for creditor's claim against settlor - UTC 505(a), for overdue distribution - UTC 506, for revocation or amendment of revocable trust - UTC 602, for trustee's duties and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603, for accepting or declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for trustee's bond - UTC 702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for vacancy in trusteeship and appointment of successor - UTC 704, for resignation of trustee and filing resignation, for compensation of trustee - UTC 708, for duty to administer trust - UTC 801, for duty of loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to direct - UTC 808, for duty to inform and report, for discretionary powers and for powers of trustees - UTC 815, providing for directed trusts, further providing for remedies for breach of trust--UTC 1001, providing for nonjudicial account settlement and further providing for reliance on trust instrument - UTC 1006, for exculpation of trustee - UTC 1008, for certification of trust - UTC 1013 and for title of purchaser.