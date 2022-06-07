Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,936 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1358

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further providing for definitions, for trust instrument controls and mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law - UTC 107, for situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC 111, for charitable purposes; enforcement - UTC 405, for trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for noncharitable trust without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC 409, for reformation to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for modification to achieve settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416, for spendthrift provision - UTC 502, for creditor's claim against settlor - UTC 505(a), for overdue distribution - UTC 506, for revocation or amendment of revocable trust - UTC 602, for trustee's duties and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603, for accepting or declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for trustee's bond - UTC 702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for vacancy in trusteeship and appointment of successor - UTC 704, for resignation of trustee and filing resignation, for compensation of trustee - UTC 708, for duty to administer trust - UTC 801, for duty of loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to direct - UTC 808, for duty to inform and report, for discretionary powers and for powers of trustees - UTC 815, providing for directed trusts, further providing for remedies for breach of trust--UTC 1001, providing for nonjudicial account settlement and further providing for reliance on trust instrument - UTC 1006, for exculpation of trustee - UTC 1008, for certification of trust - UTC 1013 and for title of purchaser.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1358

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.