Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SB 597, PN 1714 (Stefano) – The bill amends Title 27 which provides for water quality accountability standards in the commonwealth. A vote of 27-23 was recorded.

SB 1058, PN 1393 (Pittman) – The legislation amends Section 902(a) to increase the compensation cap for auditors of townships of 10,000 people or less from $1,000 to $1,700, and for auditors of townships with more than 10,000 people from $2,000 to $3,400. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1094, PN 1419 (Gebhard) – The bill removes Section 7802 (Findings and declaration of policy) that set forth the role of the motor carrier industry, along with various safety concerns and needs to address these concerns related to this industry.

Amendment A04229 (Gebhard) – The amendment:

Increases the membership of the MCSAC from 30 to 31 members.

Increases the number of public members on the MCSAC from 22 to 23 members.

Requires that one of the 6 public members representing the transport industry include:

a representative that transports Natural Gas; and

a representative that transports Construction Materials.

Deletes the requirement that the MCSAC elect a vice chairperson and treasurer. It will elect a chairperson and secretary only.

Removes the limitation that a person appointed by Governor to fill a vacancy will only serve unexpired term. Rather, filling a vacancy will be appointed to new full term of three years.

Makes additional technical corrections.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1183, PN 1686 (Browne) – The bill would Prohibits the operation of dirt bikes, alongside snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in third class cities and boroughs.

Amendment A04484 (Browne) – The amendment provides an exception to the prohibition of dirt bikes on a public street, highway or right of way. The exception applies in a city of the first, second, 2A, or third class or borough that has adopted an ordinance authorizing the use of ATV’s on public streets within the city limits in accordance with section 7722 authorizing designation of snowmobile and ATV roads) or section 7724 authorizing use of ATV’s on private or state property.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

Amendment A04414 (Flynn) – The amendment adds cities of the first, second and 2A cities to the list of cities where use of a dirt bike is prohibited on any public street, highway or right of way.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-1, and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1191, PN 1562 (J. Ward) – This bill discriminates against transgender girls by banning their participating in sports from kindergarten through college. A vote of 30-20 was recorded.

SB 1212, PN 1675 (Phillips-Hill) – This legislation would amend the Liquor Code to give restaurants, bars, hotels, and other retail liquor license holders limited ability to provide music and other entertainment at increased decibel levels beyond their property line. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1236, PN 1678 (Vogel) – the bill would expand the Very Small Meat Processor Federal Inspection Reimbursement Grant Program under Title 3 Agriculture. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 50-0.

Steven M. Kunceiman, State Board of Crane Operators (New Appointment)

Nicole M Carnicella, State Board of Education (Reappointment)

Pedro A. Rivera, State Board of Education (New Appointment)

Terrence L. Koudelka, Jr., Major General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)

Raymond L. Hyland, Jr., Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)

Richard F. McMullen, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)

Leland D. Blanchard, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (New Appointment)

Carl T. Reese, Major General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (New Appointment)

Michael E. Wegscheider, Major General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (New Appointment)

Joseph M. Zawisza, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (New Appointment)

Karen L. Michael, State Transportation Commission (New Appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 45-5.

Patrick M. Cicero, Consumer Advocate (New Appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 39-11.

NazAarah I. Sabree, Small Business Advocate (New Appointment)