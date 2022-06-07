Submit Release
We’re on the move: Launching the next Safer Products for Washington phase

Through the Safer Products for Washington program, the Washington departments of Ecology and Health work on reducing harmful chemicals in consumer products. This program focuses on specific chemicals and products for five years, then the cycle repeats, focusing on more chemicals and product types.

During the first cycle of this program, we received more than 2,000 comments from stakeholders and the public. With your help, we recently published the final Regulatory Determinations Report to the Legislature. Now, we’re gearing up to develop rules for the first Safer Products for Washington cycle, and we hope you will continue to be involved.


What is the regulatory determinations report?

In the ongoing effort to reduce toxic chemicals in consumer products, the Regulatory Determinations Report to the Legislature lists one of three possible actions for each of the products we studied.

  • Manufacturers are required to notify Ecology when they use the priority chemical in the product.

  • Ecology restricts the manufacturing, selling, or use of the priority chemical in the consumer product.

  • No regulatory action is currently required.

All of our stakeholders, from chemical manufacturers to Washington residents, can use the information in this legislative report to make changes — to manufacturing processes, supply chains, and even purchasing habits. The report is a lengthy document that is packed with research and recommendations. It includes a short regulatory determinations summary near the beginning.

What happens next?

The final legislative report for the first cycle of the Safer Products for Washington program is live on our stakeholder website. So, what happens now? Where do we go from here? June 2022 marks the beginning of our yearlong rule development process.

Between June 2022 and June 2023, we will craft a preliminary draft rule, develop a formal draft rule, complete an economic analysis, and then produce the final rule. During our rulemaking year, there are several key points where we hope to hear from you.

How can you get involved?

  • During the first few rulemaking stages, you can use our online comment form to share your initial ideas and help shape the draft rule.

  • Based on your input, our team will develop the draft rule to share with you via a webinar and our stakeholder page, in late summer 2022.

  • Using your feedback, we will develop a formal draft rule. We’ll be ready to share this with the public and stakeholders during public hearings and a comment period starting in late 2022.

As a Washington state resident or interested stakeholder, we encourage you to be involved throughout the rulemaking process. Please provide feedback in a way that suits your comfort level and your schedule. Share your thoughts, and ask questions. If you have a question or need clarification, it’s likely others are wondering the same thing. Represent your community, and tell us what’s on your mind. At any point in the rulemaking process, don’t hesitate to send us email at SaferProductsWA@ecy.wa.gov.

