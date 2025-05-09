Updates on cleanup sites in your inbox

Since we started tracking cleanup site data, we’ve listed over 14,000 contaminated or formerly contaminated sites. While over half of them have been cleaned up, that still leaves more than 6,400 contaminated sites in Washington either awaiting cleanup or in some stage of the cleanup process. It’s a lot for anyone to keep track of!

The last time we updated our cleanup regulations, people asked for more and easier ways to learn about cleanup sites — and we listened. You can now subscribe to automatic email updates about specific cleanup sites from any cleanup site through Cleanup and Tank Search, our cleanup site database. These notices will let you know if we change a site’s status, upload documents, or ask for comments about the site.

Already signed up for an email list about a particular cleanup site? These automatic notices won’t replace those newsletters. We’ll continue to send news and share stories about some of the major cleanups Ecology supervises — but now you can get notifications about major changes to any cleanup site, including sites where the owner is cleaning up without Ecology’s supervision.

A simple subscription system

See your subscribed sites in one place

Sites you subscribe to will show up on your subscribed sites list. From this screen, you can see whether a site has documents available for public comment or recent major updates. Updates show up on this list for four weeks, so you don’t have to worry about missing a week.

No more than one email per week

Emails will only go out once a week, and only if there is an update to one of your subscribed sites. All your subscribed sites will be in one email.

You can always unsubscribe at any time, from one site or the whole service.

No account required

You don't need to create an account or remember a new password to use this service, and we don't collect any information except your email address. The link in the confirmation and update emails is the only way you can access your subscribed sites list. Bookmark the link, and don’t forward the email. Anyone with that link can subscribe or unsubscribe you from a cleanup site.

How to subscribe

Use the What’s In My Neighborhood map or Cleanup and Tank Search to find a cleanup site you’re interested in. Click the site name to visit the cleanup site webpage. Click the Subscribe to this site button in the upper right corner Enter your email address. Look in your email for a confirmation message from NoReply@ecy.wa.gov. Click the verification link in the email.

You'll get a confirmation email with a link to your subscribed sites list, and be able to subscribe to more sites, see your list, or unsubscribe.