Celebrate Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca

Canadians are invited to celebrate Canada Day on July 1 by visiting SongsAboutCanada.ca and enjoy songs about life in Canada.

SongsAboutCanada.ca celebrates Canada’s diverse people and geography united by humanity, fairness, love for the great outdoors - and of course hockey.”
— CW
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians are invited to celebrate Canada Day on July 1 at www.SongsAboutCanada.ca and enjoy original songs depicting Canadian life including the popular Canada-Give a Cheer and new release Save Me From McJesus (link below) by CW & the Motormen.

Songwriter CW says, "SongsAboutCanada.ca celebrates Canada’s diverse people and geography united by humanity, fairness, love for the great outdoors, and of course, hockey."


For example, lyrics from Canada-Give a Cheer:

“People live from ‘round the world in harmony and peace;
Except our love for hockey games and fighting in the crease;
But we don’t care too much about it, lucky to be here;
Forests, plains and mountains, oh so dear”

This week CW & the Motormen released, "Save Me From McJesus" a fun, fast-paced Canadian hockey tune that players and fans will especially enjoy! (Link is provided below.)

Songs are available for full listening via www.SongsAboutCanada.ca including Canada-Give a Cheer, Save me From McJesus, Winnipeg to Onanole, Calgary, Island Home in the Salish Sea, and Saskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove. CW & the Motormen's songs are also available on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and other music streaming services.

CW & the Motormen’s homepage (http://www.reverbnation.com/cwthemotormen) is ranked in Reverbnation Canada's country top ten.

For more information, interviews or to receive a song file for radio or podcast, contact CW & the Motormen.

Thank you for listening and Happy Canada Day!

CW & the Motormen
CW & the Motormen
Save Me From McJesus

Distribution channels: Music Industry


