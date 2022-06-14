Celebrate Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca
Canadians are invited to celebrate Canada Day on July 1 by visiting SongsAboutCanada.ca and enjoy songs about life in Canada.
SongsAboutCanada.ca celebrates Canada’s diverse people and geography united by humanity, fairness, love for the great outdoors - and of course hockey.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians are invited to celebrate Canada Day on July 1 at www.SongsAboutCanada.ca and enjoy original songs depicting Canadian life including the popular Canada-Give a Cheer and new release Save Me From McJesus (link below) by CW & the Motormen.
— CW
Songwriter CW says, "SongsAboutCanada.ca celebrates Canada’s diverse people and geography united by humanity, fairness, love for the great outdoors, and of course, hockey."
For example, lyrics from Canada-Give a Cheer:
“People live from ‘round the world in harmony and peace;
Except our love for hockey games and fighting in the crease;
But we don’t care too much about it, lucky to be here;
Forests, plains and mountains, oh so dear”
This week CW & the Motormen released, "Save Me From McJesus" a fun, fast-paced Canadian hockey tune that players and fans will especially enjoy! (Link is provided below.)
Songs are available for full listening via www.SongsAboutCanada.ca including Canada-Give a Cheer, Save me From McJesus, Winnipeg to Onanole, Calgary, Island Home in the Salish Sea, and Saskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove. CW & the Motormen's songs are also available on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and other music streaming services.
CW & the Motormen’s homepage (http://www.reverbnation.com/cwthemotormen) is ranked in Reverbnation Canada's country top ten.
For more information, interviews or to receive a song file for radio or podcast, contact CW & the Motormen.
Thank you for listening and Happy Canada Day!
CW & the Motormen
CW & the Motormen
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Save Me From McJesus