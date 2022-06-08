The story of Alireza Phoenix , iranian leading musical artist
EINPresswire.com/ -- The life of Alireza Phoenix spans over nearly 20 years of Iran's modern history, while his identity as a celebrity and public figure spans across the globe. This story is not a memoir but rather a narrative that details key moments in his life as it might have been told by him.
This story starts with a young child who finds himself in a tumultuous era of Iran’s modern history, where music is banned, the economy is in shambles and the effects of both are felt throughout the country.
Now attending Tehran University, Alireza Phoenix becomes a celebrity amongst fellow students for his involvement in collage activities.
In the late 2010s, Alireza Phoenix has been helping to transform the music industry in Saudi Arabia , Iran , Turkey & … , In 2014, he released Middle Eastern artists' music on YouTube and Spotify platforms, where he established his name as one of the leading names in pop. Even though he had become known for his work with Middle Eastern artists, he has always been working with major names in pop.
After a few years at the helm of his own electronic dance music label, Alireza relaunched himself as a producer-DJ-songwriter in 2016. Alongside his production partner Rodrigo Alves Costa (aka Rinaldo), he has been credited with forging a new sound for persian pop.
He at present appropriates, communicates and advances music on famous music stages, as well as overseeing VIPs in the internet. Alireza is right now responsible for promoting of specialists and media in India and the Middle East, as a definitive YouTube stage specialist.
Alireza Phoenix
Alireza Phoenix
Alireza Phoenix Media
