Wilbur James Sentenced to More Than 22 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Multiple Other Charges

June 3, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – Yesterday, Juneau Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally sentenced 66-year-old Wilbur James Jr. to 22 years and 60 days for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, sexual assault in the third degree, five counts of attempted indecent viewing or photography of a minor, and six counts of attempted indecent viewing or photography of an adult.

A jury convicted James of all counts in February 2022. Judge Schally found that aggravating factors applied to Mr. James’ sentence: the crime was a sexual felony; James was more than 10 years older than the victim; and James had committed sexual felonies with other victims.

In a joint statement to the court, victims remarked on the pain caused by an authority figure: “While there are flickering fragments of strength and personal resolve that each of us call upon to endure, no amount of words can describe the many layers of injury and ongoing flames that scorch our journey toward healing the damage this individual has perpetrated.” A prior victim who testified at trial stated that she is satisfied with the result of the trial and that James will no longer be able to hurt another child. She also thanked the other victims for coming forward and helping her to heal, saying “Because of you girls, I am at peace. You girls are my hero. Thank you.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Schally applauded the bravery of the young victims. The total composite sentence across the 14 counts is 37 years and 60 days to serve with 15 years suspended. After service of the sentence, Mr. James’ probation will be 10 years.

Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead prosecuted the case.

# # #

