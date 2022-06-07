Submit Release
DOT News Release: LANE CLOSURE AND TRAFFIC STOPPAGES SCHEDULED ON FARRINGTON HIGHWAY AT MAIPALAOA BRIDGE ON JUNE 8 AND 9

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that a single left lane will be closed on Farrington Highway in both directions between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street on Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for girder lifts at Maipalaoa Bridge.

Eastbound traffic will be temporarily stopped about once per hour for 5-minutes, while girders are safely hoisted onto a trailer.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

