AnythingIT Industry Reputation Ranks No. 1 in e-Waste/ITAD for Flexibility, Customization, and Company Vision in the US

Electronics Recycling, Reuse, Recovery, & Data Destruction Globally

Overall Ranking Ahead of Dell, IBM, & HP IT Asset Recovery Programs

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnythingIT, LLC celebrating its 30th year in business, & 20th year as a US Government Contractor, today announced it has ranked first in two of six categories of the 2022 e-Waste Vendor Reputation Ratings Report conducted by Compliance Standards Research & Consulting.

The report is based on customer surveys from enterprise IT organizations of 31 US based IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) vendors which is estimated to be about 90% of the vendor market in the US. All of the vendors provide services including data security, environmental-compliant e-waste recycling, and IT asset management to enterprise-class clients.

AnythingIT ranked No. 1 for the Flexibility/Customization and Company Vision categories and ranked overall ahead of IBM, Dell & HP Global Asset Recovery Services.

“This customer feedback speaks to our commitment of being both scalable and modular in delivering best practices for e-Waste & data destruction compliance.” Stated Dave Bernstein, Managing Director of AnythingIT. “The overwhelming support of the AnythingIT company vision is a tremendous message from our loyal partners and customers. Its invaluable for any company in a service industry, but even more so in an industry experiencing so much constant change.” He added

About AnythingIT
Founded in 1992, AnythingIT is an e-Stewards, ISO14001, iSigma, & NAID AAA Certified global organization, which employs experts in the area of e-Waste, used IT reuse, secure NAID AAA DoD level data destruction, IT asset management, and logistics support. With over 30 years of experience in end-to-end design and proprietary product valuations, our project managers implement IT asset disposal best practices for global Fortune 1000 companies and enterprise US Government IT organizations.

David Bernstein
AnythingIT, LLC.
daveb@anythingit.com

