AnythingIT Industry Reputation Ranks No. 1 in e-Waste/ITAD for Flexibility, Customization, and Company Vision in the US

Electronics Recycling, Reuse, Recovery, & Data Destruction Globally

Overall Ranking Ahead of Dell, IBM, & HP IT Asset Recovery Programs

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnythingIT, LLC celebrating its 30th year in business, & 20th year as a US Government Contractor, today announced it has ranked first in two of six categories of the 2022 e-Waste Vendor Reputation Ratings Report conducted by Compliance Standards Research & Consulting.

The report is based on customer surveys from enterprise IT organizations of 31 US based IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) vendors which is estimated to be about 90% of the vendor market in the US. All of the vendors provide services including data security, environmental-compliant e-waste recycling, and IT asset management to enterprise-class clients.

AnythingIT ranked No. 1 for the Flexibility/Customization and Company Vision categories and ranked overall ahead of IBM, Dell & HP Global Asset Recovery Services.

“This customer feedback speaks to our commitment of being both scalable and modular in delivering best practices for e-Waste & data destruction compliance.” Stated Dave Bernstein, Managing Director of AnythingIT. “The overwhelming support of the AnythingIT company vision is a tremendous message from our loyal partners and customers. Its invaluable for any company in a service industry, but even more so in an industry experiencing so much constant change.” He added

About AnythingIT

Founded in 1992, AnythingIT is an e-Stewards, ISO14001, iSigma, & NAID AAA Certified global organization, which employs experts in the area of e-Waste, used IT reuse, secure NAID AAA DoD level data destruction, IT asset management, and logistics support. With over 30 years of experience in end-to-end design and proprietary product valuations, our project managers implement IT asset disposal best practices for global Fortune 1000 companies and enterprise US Government IT organizations.