UWM Sports Complex opens its doors in support of the Diversity Works! Career Expo in Pontiac
Career Expo in Pontiac, fundraising efforts for the “WE PROMISE” Scholarship Fund presented by Washington Events LLC.
What do we live for if not to make the world less difficult for each other.”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington Events teams up with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to hosts the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo on Thursday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac.
— George Eliot
Community and education are a few of the initiatives that Washington Events commits to being an advocate and ally for.
Inner City Youth, and the advancement of the citizens of Oakland County will remain a priority, and it is with this commitment we proudly present the 2022 Diversity Works! Career and Job Expo in support of the "WE PROMISE" Scholarship Fund a Scholarship Grant to support the efforts of the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ).
The 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo provides Pontiac students, residents, and other surrounding areas the opportunity to meet with recruiters from local and regional educational institutions and business corporations. This year, up to 100 businesses and CE programs will be recruiting including within the industries of, Information Technology, Skill Trades & Apprenticeship Programs, Construction Trades, Retail, and Business Services to name a few.
The 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo is open to the students, transitional workers, and community members.
Job seekers are asked to come prepared, professionally dressed, and with plenty of copies of their resume and/or portfolios.
For an up-to-date detailed list of registered recruiters and their openings as well as a list of career prep workshops provided by both PPZ & PCIP to help you prepare for the event, visit the Washington Events web site at www.washingtoneventsllc.com/careerexpo or call the office at 248-812-0067 for direct contact information.
Interested job seekers can register for the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo, and any of the other upcoming workforce development Events at www.washingtoneventsllc.com.
Job seekers should create a profile and register so employers can easily reach out after the Expo.
Employers interested in taking part in this event can register for a booth at www.washingtoneventsllc.com/event-details/diversity-works-2022-career-job-expo. The employer deadline to register for this Expo is Tuesday, June 17.
SAVE THE DATE! The 2022 Wealth, Health, & Self-Care Conference with Keynote Speaker, Talib Kweli. Thursday, 13 October 2022 | 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM located at the M1 Concourse Event Center, become a sponsor, and enjoy a special VIP Networking Hour, and a couple rides around the track with a professional driver before the start of the program. SPONSORSHIPS & ADVERTISING AVAILABLE!
About the Washington Events LLC: established in 2013, is an associations and events management firm, specializing in corporate meetings, conferences, and special event planning. To learn more, visit Washingtoneventsllc.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
WASHINGTON EVENTS LLC.
33 NORTH SAGINAW ST.
PONTIAC MI. 48342
PHONE: 248-812-0067
EMAIL: Contact@washingtoneventsllc.com
Lisa Washington
Washington Events LLC.
+1 248-812-0067
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other