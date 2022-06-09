The Black Estate Magazine is Landing in So. California
Los Angeles, CA (June 2022) - The Black Estate Magazine (TBE Magazine), founded by real estate entrepreneur Tinisha Williams in Portland, Oregon is expanding its operations to the Los Angeles, CA market. To celebrate the Los Angeles expansion, TBE will host the first inaugural All Black Affair business social on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM, at a private estate in Baldwin Hills, CA (tickets and further information can be found here). This event will serve as the platform’s introduction into the Los Angeles market and serve as the prelude for future educational and social events meant to empower inclusive communities within the real estate industry planned quarterly through 2023.
“The Black Estate Magazine was created to incentivize Black businesses to our real estate clients which supports the black economy by referring large contracts and services like development and rehab contracts to black owned and operated companies. We have our sights set on national expansion and excited to be moving into the Los Angeles market.” - Tinisha Williams, CEO and Founder of The Black Estate Magazine.
The vision for TBE Magazine is to revive the Los Angeles marketplace by providing a platform to support inclusive entrepreneurship within the real estate industry nationwide. This platform arms their members with the tools to ‘buy back the block’ by providing access to capital, qualified credit specialists, financial literacy education, and various employment opportunities. This is done by tapping into established relationships that create a unified community around members that include other pre-vetted professionals and financial institutions. TBE also partners with community development organizations such as the Consolidated Board of Realists and work with community leaders to help residents keep their homes and obtain more properties, especially in areas undergoing gentrification.
Behind the growing movement of The Black Estate Magazine is the CEO and founder Tinisha Williams. Williams is a Portland native and is the Managing Principal Broker of National Realty, LLC. As Williams set her sights on the Los Angeles market she tapped Rachelle Love, MBA as the Executive Marketing Director for The Black Estate Magazine. Ms. Love is a Los Angeles native, and a business owner who has deep roots in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles. She owns The Luxx Legacy Agency which is based in Los Angeles and shares the sentiments of preserving the Black community, while building generational wealth.
In all, TBE Magazine was created to bridge the wealth gap by providing vital information that outline real solutions both in print and building communities through digital platforms and in-person events. These events look to salute and empower Black-Business owners, and Real Estate professionals who have been the backbone of the community. The Black Estate Magazine’s mission is to combat community decline via gentrification and function as a key component to community revitalization.
For more information or to make a donation please visit The Black Estate website theblackestatepub.com or call 833.442.5899.
