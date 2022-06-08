Blaze Acquires Popular No-Code Learning Platform No Code No Problem
Blaze acquires No Code No Problem to expand their footprint in the no-code space.
We've introduced millions of people to the no-code space and changed many lives as a result. I believe in the team at Blaze to push this space forward in leaps and bounds.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blaze, a platform that enables teams to build web applications and internal tools without writing code, announced the acquisition of No Code No Problem, one of the most popular no-code podcasts and TikTok channels. The acquisition enables Blaze to support the growing no-code community with more resources and content on how to build applications without needing to know programming languages.
— Ryan Myher
Blaze is one of the fastest growing no-code platforms. The platform gives users intuitive drag-and-drop tools to create internal and customer-facing applications such as admin panels, customer portals, inventory management systems, custom dashboards, and document management tools.
“We’re proud of the community of no-coders we’ve built and are excited that Blaze is committed to supporting the movement with more content, resources, and tools. I’ve been impressed with both the enterprise companies and solo, non-technical founders that have been able to build apps with Blaze and save on engineering time and costs,” said Ryan Myher, the Founder of No Code No Problem.
No Code No Problem podcasts and videos boast over 1 million views as they strive to empower non-technical people to build companies or internal applications without writing a single line of code. Over the past 3 years, No Code No Problem has emerged as a leading player in the no-code ecosystem as the first established no-code Tik Tok, one of the first podcasts in the space, and hosting the first east coast events with hundreds of attendees at venues like the Microsoft Headquarters in NYC.
With the acquisition, No Code No Problem will continue to be a top destination for those looking to learn more about the no-code space. Blaze and No Code No Problem will work together to push the space forward and create more awareness around the value internal tools provide.
“No Code No Problem has brought huge awareness to people about the exciting possibility of building applications without knowing how to code. We are thrilled to partner with No Code No Problem to inspire people with an entrepreneurial spirit to build like a pro.” said Nanxi Liu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Blaze.
About Blaze
Blaze is a platform that enables teams to build internal tools and web applications without writing code. With an emphasis on ease-of-use, security, and scalability, users are able to reliably build the tool they want and share it with their audience as a public or private app. The custom tools that can be built on Blaze include admin panels, inventory management systems, dashboards, customer portals, and more.
About No Code No Problem
No Code No Problem started as a way to bring no-coders together to collaborate, share ideas, and find potential co-founders. The community includes the popular No Code No Problem Podcast, which has interviewed founders at some of the most celebrated no-code companies, and the No Code No Problem TikTok channel, which features tons of videos on different no-code platforms.
