“tick, tick… Boom!” & “In The Heights” Editor Myron Kerstein, ACE, Joins MEWShop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online June 20th

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the June 20th class will be Oscar-nominated Editor Myron Kerstein, ACE.**

Myron Kerstein, ACE, is the Oscar-nominated and ACE Eddie Award-winning film and TV editor, producer, and director. His most recent notable film credits include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "tick, tick…BOOM!," as well as Miranda’s and Jon M. Chu’s film production of "In The Heights." Additionally, he is known for his work on the box office hit, "Crazy Rich Asians," and the Sundance success, "Garden State."

In 2022, Kerstein earned an Oscar Nomination for ‘Best Achievement in Film Editing’ for his work on "tick, tick…BOOM!" Other nominations include the HCA Award, a Satellite Award, as well as a Sierra Award from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards for his work on "tick, tick…BOOM!." In addition to receiving these nominations, Kerstein recently won for ‘Best Editing’ from the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards for "tick, tick…BOOM!," ‘Best Editing’ for "In The Heights" for the San Diego Film Critics Society, and the ACE Eddy Award for ‘Best Edited Feature Film - Comedy’ for his work on "tick, tick…BOOM!" In 2019, Kerstein received his first ACE Eddie Award nomination for ‘Best Edited Feature Film - Comedy’ for his work on "Crazy Rich Asians."

In 2020, Kerstein made his directorial debut in Season 2 of the Apple+ drama, "Home Before Dark." Some of Kerstein’s other credits as editor include HBO’s Golden Globe-winning series "Girls," Showtime’s Emmy Award-winning series "House of Lies," starring Don Cheadle, as well as the feature films "Little Fockers," "Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist," "Fame," and the Cannes and Sundance Film Festival hit Raising "Victor Vargas."

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on June 20, 2022 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. We are hopeful that the later part of the workshop will be held in person for local students. However we do not have a specific date set for returning to in person classes.* For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. “We are pleased to announce Editor Myron Kerstein, ACE as our next Artist in Residence,” says MEWShop President Jason Banke. “Myron’s long career editing various genres from musicals to comedies will give our students insights into cutting different genres with an Editor who is at the top of their game.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends June 10th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

-All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

-Free access to each application for the scope of the course.

-The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

-Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

-Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

-Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

-Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

-Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

-Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

-Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

-Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program.

-Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely.

*Class will shift to in person if schedule permits **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.