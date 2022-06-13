National Black Prosecutors Foundation Welcomes Two New Fellows
Two law students will receive a stipend from NBPAF to gain experience in prosecution. Summer internships are usually unpaid which often hurts diverse students.CHICAGO, IL, US, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Prosecutors Association (NBPA) Foundation is proud to announce our second class of summer prosecution fellows for 2022. The two recipients are Carlande Nicolas and Tierra Fulwood.
Carlande Nicolas is a rising 3L at New England Law | Boston and will be interning at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. She received a M.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and B.A. in Linguistics from Boston College. Carlande states “I understand the importance of prosecutorial discretion and believe that prosecutors can change the criminal justice system from within through restorative justice.”
Tierra Fulwood is a rising 3L at Florida International University College of Law. The NBPA Foundation, in partnership with FIU College of Law, is proud to support Tierra this summer during her internship at the Broward State Attorney's Office - 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida. Tierra said “I want to help victims obtain the justice they deserve while helping offenders become productive members of society.” Antony Page, Dean of FIU School of Law stated, “We are delighted to support the NBPA Foundation Fellowship Program. Law students benefit greatly from experience in a prosecutor’s office, and this program extends the opportunity to some who would otherwise be unable to afford uncompensated work.”
Founded in 1983, The NBPA is the only organization dedicated to the hiring, retention and promotion of Black prosecutors. Since 2016, the NBPA Foundation has provided five scholarships to Black students that demonstrate an interest in prosecution. In 2021, the NBPA Foundation launched a fellowship program, providing funding to two students who will be interning at state prosecutors’ offices. The purpose of the fellowship is to increase the number of Black students introduced to a career in prosecution. The NBPA has created partnerships with University of Florida Levin School of Law, and FIU College of Law. “The fellowship provides funding to students who would otherwise be unpaid interns. For many students of color, unpaid work is not an option - which can deny them the opportunity to explore a career in prosecution and receive valuable experience” says NBPA Foundation President Melba Pearson.
The NBPA Foundation also provides scholarships for Black students seeking a career in prosecution. The application can be accessed here.
For media inquiries, please contact Melba Pearson at melbapearsonesq@gmail.com.
Learn more about the NBPA at www.blackprosecutors.org
*****
Melba V Pearson
National Black Prosecutors Association
+1 305-491-2404
email us here