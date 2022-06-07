From Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand

AZERBAIJAN, June 7 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes for the good health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as for the continuing progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and her people.
