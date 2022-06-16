Center Valley Dental Offers Dental Implants & Supplemental Procedures

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants and supplemental prcocedures.

Center Valley Dental offers supplemental procedures to help improve the success rate of dental implants treatments.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental is offering dental implants in the Lehigh Valley as well as supplemental procedures to help improve the treatment’s success rate. For two decades, Center Valley Dental has been a leading provider of dental implants.

Dental implants are recommended for people missing one or more teeth. Patients who have lost teeth or are at risk of losing a tooth due to disease, age, or accident are most eligible for treatment. During the procedure, an implant is placed in the jawbone. Over time, the jawbone fuses to the implant through osseointegration. Once the implant heals, a custom-made crown is added.

If the patient has an insufficient jawbone or gum disease, the implant may struggle to bond with the jawbone. Bacteria from tooth decay or gum disease can spread quickly throughout the mouth to other teeth and cause the implant to fail. These issues must be taken care of before a dental implant treatment.

If the jawbone has deteriorated, a supplemental treatment such as a bone graft or sinus lift could remedy this problem. These procedures ensure that the jawbone is ready and healthy enough to support dental implants. Center Valley Dental offers both supplemental treatments. A bone graft introduces new bone material to the jaw to stimulate bone growth. A sinus lift raises the sinus floor and provides more space for the bone to grow and hold an implant.

To learn more about Center Valley Dental and the cosmetic dentistry that the practice offers the Lehigh Valley, request an appointment by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://www.centervalleydental.com/.