Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Top Keller Williams Agent Brad Hermes Host Event for Houston Luxury Real Estate Agents

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent Brad Hermes of Keller Williams Memorial hosted luxury real estate agents in Houston, Texas for an exclusive dinner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent Brad Hermes of Keller Williams Memorial hosted luxury real estate agents in Houston, Texas, for an exclusive dinner at Mastro's Steakhouse to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board, Hermes is customary with the luxury auction process, a top-performing agent in the Houston real estate market, and provides insights to guide the firm in regard to its relationship to the brokerage community.

“Brad is one of the most respected agents and having him be a part of our Agent Advisory Board has been extremely helpful in our current traction we are experiencing in the Houston real estate market. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him to put on such a successful event,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development.

Hermes has been a consistent top-performing real estate agent in the Houston area since 1995, solidifying himself as an expert in selling high-end homes. He has ranked among the top 10 percent of sales associates in the Houston market, and top one percent in Harris County. Hermes also created the Hermes Fine Properties team, combining decades of experience in the Houston area.

“I have had the pleasure of serving on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Agent Advisory Board for two years,” stated Brad Hermes. “I was honored to host this dinner with them to introduce other agents to their successful platform.”

The dinner consisted of 20-plus luxury real estate agents in Houston sharing insights on the current market, celebrating wins as well as addressing some of the challenges, and introductions to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ high-end auction process. As Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to expand their Corporate Development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit CASothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.