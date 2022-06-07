Submit Release
Field set for 2022 judicial elections

The deadline for write-in candidates has passed and the field has been finalized for the 2022 state judicial elections. Two of the elections are contested. Primaries will take place June 14.

In the East Central Judicial District, four candidates are running to replace Judge Steven L. Marquart, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 4. They are attorneys David J Chapman, West Fargo, Connie Cleveland, Fargo, Jay Greenwood, Fargo, and Blake D Hankey, Grand Forks.

In the Southeast Judicial District, three candidates are running to replace Judge Mark T. Blumer, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 2. They are attorneys Paul C Murphy, Carrington, Nick D Thornton, Fargo, and Leah J Viste, Minot.

The remaining judicial elections are uncontested.

Supreme Court

Justice Daniel J Crothers

East Central Judicial District

Judgeship No. 2: Tristan Van de Streek

Judgeship No. 3: Steven E McCullough

North Central Judicial District

Judgeship No. 2: Gary H Lee

Judgeship No. 5: Todd L Cresap

Northeast Judicial District

Judgeship No. 1: Lonnie Olson

Northeast Central Judicial District

Judgeship No. 1: Don Hager

Judgeship No. 3: Jay Knudson

Northwest Judicial District

Judgeship No. 1: Josh B Rustad

Judgeship No. 5: Daniel S El-Dweek

Judgeship No. 6: Kirsten M Sjue

South Central Judicial District     

Judgeship No. 2: Douglas A Bahr

Judgeship No. 5: Cynthia M Feland

Judgeship No. 6 (Unexpired 4-Year Term): Bobbi Weiler

Judgeship No. 10 (Unexpired 4-Year Term): Pamela Nesvig

Southeast Judicial District

Judgeship No. 4: James D Hovey

Judgeship No. 5: Daniel D Narum

Judgeship No. 6: Jay Schmitz

Judgeship No. 7: Troy J LeFevre

Southwest Judicial District

Judgeship No. 2: William A Herauf

Judgeship No. 4: Rhonda R Ehlis

