Field set for 2022 judicial elections

The deadline for write-in candidates has passed and the field has been finalized for the 2022 state judicial elections. Two of the elections are contested. Primaries will take place June 14.
In the East Central Judicial District, four candidates are running to replace Judge Steven L. Marquart, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 4. They are attorneys David J Chapman, West Fargo, Connie Cleveland, Fargo, Jay Greenwood, Fargo, and Blake D Hankey, Grand Forks.
In the Southeast Judicial District, three candidates are running to replace Judge Mark T. Blumer, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 2. They are attorneys Paul C Murphy, Carrington, Nick D Thornton, Fargo, and Leah J Viste, Minot.
The remaining judicial elections are uncontested.
Supreme Court
Justice Daniel J Crothers
East Central Judicial District
Judgeship No. 2: Tristan Van de Streek
Judgeship No. 3: Steven E McCullough
North Central Judicial District
Judgeship No. 2: Gary H Lee
Judgeship No. 5: Todd L Cresap
Northeast Judicial District
Judgeship No. 1: Lonnie Olson
Northeast Central Judicial District
Judgeship No. 1: Don Hager
Judgeship No. 3: Jay Knudson
Northwest Judicial District
Judgeship No. 1: Josh B Rustad
Judgeship No. 5: Daniel S El-Dweek
Judgeship No. 6: Kirsten M Sjue
South Central Judicial District
Judgeship No. 2: Douglas A Bahr
Judgeship No. 5: Cynthia M Feland
Judgeship No. 6 (Unexpired 4-Year Term): Bobbi Weiler
Judgeship No. 10 (Unexpired 4-Year Term): Pamela Nesvig
Southeast Judicial District
Judgeship No. 4: James D Hovey
Judgeship No. 5: Daniel D Narum
Judgeship No. 6: Jay Schmitz
Judgeship No. 7: Troy J LeFevre
Southwest Judicial District
Judgeship No. 2: William A Herauf
Judgeship No. 4: Rhonda R Ehlis