Latest News: Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Announces Second Round of Grant Opportunities for Libraries, Archives, Museums and Higher Education Institutions

Educational and cultural institutions that seek to amplify the stories of Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and other communities of color by using the Library’s digital collections are invited to apply for the second round of grant opportunities through the Of the People: Widening the Path Connecting Communities Digital Initiative at the Library of Congress.

The Connecting Communities Digital Initiative focuses on the ways technology can enable storytelling and expose more people to the Library’s expansive collections.

Click here for more information.