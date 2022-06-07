Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,857 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Announces Second Round of Grant Opportunities for Libraries, Archives, Museums and Higher Education Institutions

ccdi2022

Educational and cultural institutions that seek to amplify the stories of Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, and other communities of color by using the Library’s digital collections are invited to apply for the second round of grant opportunities through the Of the People: Widening the Path Connecting Communities Digital Initiative at the Library of Congress.

The Connecting Communities Digital Initiative focuses on the ways technology can enable storytelling and expose more people to the Library’s expansive collections.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

Latest News: Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Announces Second Round of Grant Opportunities for Libraries, Archives, Museums and Higher Education Institutions

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.