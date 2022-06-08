Tow Times Introduces Audio Articles
Listening to articles is a convenient option for busy towing operators who want to stay abreast of towing news.
What a great way to stay on top of important, interesting information, and not miss a beat.”WINTER SPRINGS, FL, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tow Times magazine has introduced a new feature for its readers – audio articles. Readers with hectic schedules will love the convenience of listening to Tow Times' articles anytime, anywhere.
Audio articles complement and expand on Tow Times' multimedia platform, which includes the industry's leading monthly towing magazine, its digital version and now also audio of certain articles.
"We are a fast-paced, on-the-move industry,” says Clarissa Powell, Tow Times publisher. “What a great way to stay on top of important, interesting information, and not miss a beat.”
Tow Times' audio content includes timely and topical articles from the magazines, such as "Advanced Digital Alerting Technology for Tow Operator Safety," and favorite monthly features such as Woman of Towing, among others.
Audio articles have proven to be an industry success, according to an item published in NiemanReports.org. "The success of podcasts has shown that audio journalism, much of it delivered digitally, has a sizable audience, editorial prestige."
The number of people who listen to narrated articles has jumped by 20% in the last five years. "It’s now a daily habit for 121 million people." This indicates that narrated text has become a favorite way for readers to consume content.
Tow Times audio stories can be found on the towtimes.com website or download for later.
Audio articles are available to all readers for a limited time, as they soon will become a subscriber-only feature. Keep your eyes – and ears – on towtimes.com for future audio articles.
