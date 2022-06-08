Levi Zadoff & Dead Hendrix weave a tale of summers lost due to COVID with their unflinchingly honest EP, "Dead Summer."

Levi Zadoff and Dead Hendrix take hold of the music scene with their infused pop-punk and rap-rock melodies with the release of their EP, "Dead Summer."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based pop-punk musician Levi Zadoff and Ottawa punk newcomer Dead Hendrix releases a five-track mourning story set to infectious sounds with their conceptual and honest album entitled "Dead Summer." Explosive and relentless in its delivery, the EP tells the story of the symbolic death of summer during not only the COVID lockdown but also the loss of friends and family due to the virus and drug abuse exacerbated by the global pandemic.Using the pandemic as creative fuel, "Dead Summer" transforms the feelings of loss into hypnotic melodies and delivers relatable songwriting, compelling angst-fuelled vocal performances, infectious hooks, catchy melodies, and excellent musicianship. The project is a creative and innovative way to use sound and lyrics as a storytelling agent to describe the summers during COVID. The duo states, "When we say The summer was dead, we mean it in two ways: 1. The literal death, 2. The fact everything was shut down, and 'dead' if you will. We both kind of figured, this would be a good metaphor, and a creative topic to create music around." Through the collaboration with burgeoning producers IOF (Future, Paris Shadows), Yago Beats, SPLASHGVNG (Lil Peep, Sewerperson), and Imani Beats, the duo bring their acclaimed signature punk fusion sound, with its experimental pop-punk and rap-rock sensibilities to life with "Dead Summer."Fans and critics will give their undivided attention to the EP from start to finish, drawn by the raw emotions depicted through songs such as the sarcastic opener titled "Don't Think It Could Get Much Better." Additional tracks include the introspective "Alone," revealing Hendrix and Zadoff's sad story of loneliness and confusion from two opposite perspectives, to "Can't Be God," where both artists accept that they can't control every aspect of their lives. Adding fire to the fuel, "Love Game" shows the vulnerability and struggle of being trapped in our heads drenched in multiple emotions. Speaking about the inspiration behind the "Dead Summer," Levi Zadoff reveals, "This project means the world to me, it was extremely fun to create and a pain in the ass to release, but most importantly, it's probably the most authentic yet experimental piece of work I've ever been a part of making," with Dead Hendrix adding, "This is the closest thing (so far) to my musical aspirations coming to life. It's the perfect blend of melody, edge, counterculture, and relevance that I want to make. I think with Levi; I am finally making the music I have envisioned since I was 13.""Dead Summer" is Dead Hendrix's first debut project released and the much-anticipated return of Levi Zadoff since the phenomenon of his Soundcloud release in 2018 and two projects on Spotify. The five-track EP offers an emotionally infused, sound-driven journey through the summers of COVID holding listeners' attention from start to finish.To stream and purchase "Dead Summer," click here . To learn more about Levi Zadoff, visit his Instagram and website . To learn more about Dead Hendrix, visit his Instagram or Twitter.About Levi ZadoffBased in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the pacific northwest, Levi uses lyrical versatility and life experiences to create music on track to set the mainstream music industry on fire. He is a firm believer in freedom of artistry and the idea that music is one of the best communication tools. He has a strong passion for including lyrical puns and metaphors, unique melodies, and psychedelic samples as a driving force for his sound. Levi Zadoff is determined to create and ignite a new sound infusing pop, punk, rock, and rap sounds while revealing his alter-ego, Boy Misery. To date, he has accumulated 10 Million streams during the Soundcloud rap era and is verified on the platform, headlined multiple shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles, has a fanbase of over 32k on Instagram, 10k on Snapchat, a significant online presence, several blogs and went viral on TikTok three times.About Dead HendrixMusically known as Dead Hendrix, Gavin Kratt is a punk/rap artist from Centretown' CT' In Ottawa, Canada. He is 20 years old and has been writing songs since his single-digit years. He covers true-to-life topics such as drug abuse, heartbreak, insecurities, and trauma in his music while being as unique and original as possible. He does not make music to get rich or famous and wants to share his passion with others. DEAD HENDRIX is currently exploding on in Ottowa because of the uniqueness and originality of his music. In addition, many fans note he is the only artist with his enticing and alluring signature sound.