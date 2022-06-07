Submit Release
State Record Common Carp Caught in Susquehanna Flats

Baltimore County Angler Breaks Record Held 44 Years

Photo of man on a boat with a large carp

Logan Kurhmann of Essex is the new state record holder for common carp in the state’s Chesapeake Division. Photo by Matt Weber, used with permission.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed Logan Kurhmann of Essex is the new state record holder for common carp (Cyprinus carpio carpio) in the state’s Chesapeake Division. Kurhmann, 24, caught the 49-pound carp June 4 while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats area of the Chesapeake Bay.

Kuhrmann was using a spinning tackle with a plastic worm and thought at first he’d hooked either a flathead or blue catfish. After a few minutes, the enormous carp was hauled onto the boat and into the live well. 

“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kurhmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great but this made my week.” 

The catch was weighed on a certified scale by Mike Benjamin of Herbs Bait and Tackle in North East, and verified by a DNR biologist. The previous record of 44.4 pounds was held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.

The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are not eligible for record consideration.

Anglers reporting a potential record catch should call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The fish should be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified by the department.

