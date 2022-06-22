Five Japanese Startup Companies to be Featured in Innovation Showcase of 2022 Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program (https://www.usjinnovate.org) is proud to announce five exciting Japanese startup companies that will be featured in the Innovation Showcase of the annual Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium on July 14, 2022.
The Innovation Showcase recognizes up to five Japanese startup companies built around exciting new technologies and innovative business ideas that have the potential for major worldwide impact. Showcase companies are selected from a pool of over 100 nominees through stringent review, discussion, and voting by the Innovation Advisory Council of the Awards Program, a distinguished 54-person committee of venture investors, successful entrepreneurs, company executives, and academic experts in the U.S. and Japan (for member list, please visit: https://www.usjinnovate.org/innovation-awards-council-members-2022/).
The 2022 Innovation Showcase companies are:
CureApp (https://cureapp.co.jp/en/) – digital therapeutics
GITAI (https://gitai.tech/en/) – robotics for space development
Kyoto Fusioneering (https://kyotofusioneering.com/en/) – technology supporting fusion energy
Telexistence (https://tx-inc.com/en/home/) – remote-controlled robots with AI technology
WARPSPACE (https://warpspace.jp/) – inter-satellite optical communication network for earth observation satellites
The Innovation Showcase will take place at the Innovation Awards Symposium on July 14, 2022. The program will also feature a keynote presentation by Mr. Cal Henderson, co-founder and CTO of Slack Technologies, Inc.
Registration for the Symposium is open and includes admission to the program, a box lunch, and access to networking. The Awards Program will present the SunBridge Emerging Leader Award to one Japanese and one U.S. firm that are already beginning to transform a worldwide industry or value chain; 2022 Emerging Leader Awards go to Databricks (U.S.) and TIER IV (Japan).
Details on the 2022 Innovation Showcase companies:
CureApp (https://cureapp.co.jp/en/)
CureApp develops evidence-based software programs in therapeutic areas such as nicotine addiction, hypertension, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), alcohol reduction, and cancer management. It is the first software app approved as a medical device in Japan and the first app addressing hypertension in the world.
GITAI (https://gitai.tech/en/)
GITAI is a space robotics startup that aims to provide an affordable and safe means of labor in space.
Kyoto Fusioneering (https://kyotofusioneering.com/en/)
Kyoto Fusioneering develops technologies for public and private fusion reactors, including gyrotron systems, tritium fuel cycle technologies and breeding blankets for tritium production and power generation. Kyoto Fusioneering is a privately funded technology start-up founded in 2019, with its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. The company is focused on developing advanced technologies for commercial fusion reactors, including gyrotron systems, tritium fuel cycle technologies, and breeding blankets for tritium production and power generation. Kyoto Fusioneering is developing innovative solutions that are simultaneously high-performance and commercially viable. Supporting both public and private fusion developers around the world, the company is accelerating the realization of fusion as the ultimate energy source for humankind.
Telexistence (https://tx-inc.com/en/home/)
Telexistence is powered by a development team constantly advancing and curating cutting-edge hardware, software, robotics, and automation technology in-house to materialize a vision, in which humankind is freed from repetitive work and our collective creativity is unleashed to its maximum potential.
WARPSPACE (https://warpspace.jp/)
WARPSPACE is a Tsukuba University spin-off startup developing an optical inter-satellite data relay service in medium Earth orbit called WarpHub InterSat. This innovative technology will allow Earth observation satellite operators to quickly move large volumes of data from space to the ground at the very time when they need their data.
The organizers:
Japan Society of Northern California (https://www.usajapan.org/)
Since its founding in 1905, the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC) has advanced U.S. – Japan mutual understanding in a global context. The Society offers an array of programs and networking opportunities for people and organizations in the Bay Area with a strong interest in Japan. It is the go-to place for U.S. – Japan insights, opportunities, collaboration, and networking. The Society is a dynamic link connecting the world-renowned innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of San Francisco/Silicon Valley to a resurgent Japan.
Stanford University US-Asia Technology Management Center (https://asia.stanford.edu/)
The US-Asia Technology Management Center (US-ATMC) is an industry-funded center in Stanford University under the Stanford Global Studies initiative. Established in 1992, the US-ATMC conducts education and research into innovation and emerging business trends in technology-intensive industries. Its courses and public programs provide Stanford students and the Silicon Valley community with knowledge and analytical capabilities that are important to global success in high-tech fields in the 21st century.
Registration and additional information are available on our website (https://www.usjinnovate.org).

