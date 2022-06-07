Opening of New Flex Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia
Construction Completed on Premier 90,000 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Metro Atlanta
A joint venture between DYO Investments, MacArthur Holdings, and Live Oak Capital Partners has completed their newest project, a 90,000 square-foot self-storage facility located at 7222 Cumming Highway in Cherokee County, close to the Northside Hospital Cherokee campus and the rapidly growing neighborhoods in the surrounding area.
This facility is situated on 9.2 acres and includes climate-controlled, drive-up, and drive-up climate-controlled units. Max Design Group was the architect for this new development with the civil engineering provided by Travis Pruitt & Associates. JM Williams was the general contractor on the project, and Renasant Bank provided the debt financing. Flex Storage, a division of DYO Investments, now serves as property manager for the asset.
“We’re thrilled to bring this best-in-class facility to this thriving area of Cherokee County,” said Brooks Lumpkin, owner of DYO Investments. “This facility is the first Class 'A' self-storage property in the area, and we see that it is a welcome addition to the community.”
The property is now open to the public and actively leasing units (www.flexstorage.com).
About DYO Investments, LLC
DYO Investments develops and operates self-storage, retail and industrial real estate throughout the Southeastern U.S. (dyoinv.com)
About MacArthur Holdings, LLC
MacArthur Holdings is a NYC based owner/operator with 70 years' experience developing, owning and operating residential, commercial, industrial and self-storage properties throughout the eastern US.
About Live Oak Capital Partners, LLC
Live Oak Capital Partners acquires and develops high quality real estate assets that will become exceptional investments for our clients, partners, and communities. Based in Atlanta, the firm focuses primarily on niche property types and off market opportunities to add significant value and generate above market returns. (liveoakcp.com).
Marrie Franke
Live Oak Capital Partners
+1 404-558-3679
