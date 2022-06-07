Collette Launches 29 Small Group Explorations Tours
Alaska and Italy Make Top 5 List for 2022-2023PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collette has introduced 29 new Explorations tours in response to growing consumer demand for small group travel, today announced Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, Collette’s president and chief brand officer. The global tour operator now offers 44 small group Explorations tours, making this small group travel style the fastest growing and largest of all of Collette’s travel styles and tour offerings. Of its new tours, Sicily and Its Isles and Alaska’s Northern Lights are among Collette’s Top 5 small group Explorations tours.
“Many travelers want to meet local people and experience their cultures and ways of life,” said Leibl-Cote. “Small groups make that possible.”
On Collette’s Exploration Tours, guests travel in groups of just 14-24; relax in 4-star or higher accommodations that reflect local culture; and enjoy authentic, local cuisine. Free time is built into every itinerary so that guests can make their own discoveries.
Depending on the tour, guests may take a hands-on cooking lesson in a 16th C. farmhouse in Umbria; swim in the natural volcanic pools of Biscoitos, Portugal; or ride by jeep and camel across the Sahara dunes for a two-night tented camping experience in the desert. Destinations include Africa, Asia, Central and South America, Europe, the South Pacific, and the U.S.
Top 5 Explorations Tours for 2022, based on bookings, include:
1. Exploring South Africa, Vic Falls and Botswana
2. Italy’s Treasures
3. Northern Lights of Finland
4. Sicily and Its Isles
5. Alaska’s Northern Lights
Of the 50 new tours launched by the global tour operator since last year, 60 percent are small group Explorations tours. For more information, please see www.Collette.com.
About Collette:
As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette is the company travelers can trust. Leading with integrity, Collette’s comprehensive travel protection plan, flexible tour pacing, and strong relationships within the travel space set it apart. The happiness of its guests has been its roadmap since 1918 and today Collette offers more than 180 tours to all seven continents and several distinct travel styles, including small group Explorations, Spotlight tours, river cruises, Classic tours, Faith-based journeys, and more. This third-generation family-owned business is dedicated to giving back in both local and global communities through its social responsibility platform. For more information, visit www.gocollette.com.
