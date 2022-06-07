Submit Release
Gov. Lee Announces Leadership Transition at Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Commissioner Bob Rolfe’s departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), effective July 11.

“Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to our state, supporting existing companies and expanding economic opportunity across Tennessee, particularly in our rural communities,” said Lee. “I commend his service to Tennesseans and wish him much success as he enters the private sector.”

Stuart McWhorter will succeed Bob Rolfe as Commissioner of ECD. 

“Stuart has been a tremendous asset to the administration, and his knowledge of both the private and public sectors will ensure Tennessee continues to lead the nation as the best place to do business,” said Lee. “I appreciate his service and am confident Tennesseans and our economy will thrive under his leadership.” 

McWhorter served in the Lee administration as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A) before departing for the private sector in 2020. McWhorter cofounded Clayton Associates in 1996, a venture firm that established FCA Venture Partners. McWhorter has a diverse background in entrepreneurship, new and small business financing and enterprise value creation. 

McWhorter earned his bachelor’s degree at Clemson University and master’s degree at the University of Alabama (Birmingham). He and his wife, Leigh Anne, reside in Nashville with their five children.

