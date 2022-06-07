Funding Housing for People with Developmental Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of an Integrated Supportive Housing Application available to qualifying service providers and housing developers. The 2022 funding opportunity, to be administered by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will award $15 million in capital funding to expand access to affordable, accessible, non-certified supportive housing options for people with developmental disabilities.

"As we strive to make New York more equitable and inclusive, it is critical that we provide vulnerable New Yorkers with access to affordable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive," Governor Hochul said. "My administration is committed to developing housing that serves New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the flexibility of this funding will help us implement effective strategies that support those in need across our state."

The Integrated Supported Housing (ISH) application process will enable the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), service providers and housing developers to comprehensively plan for the development of new supportive housing projects and obtain timely commitments from OPWDD that are required throughout various funding application processes, such as those overseen by NYS Homes and Community Renewal, NYC Housing Preservation and Development, and similar government capital funders.

Supportive Housing is defined as "a combination of housing subsidies and housing related supports designed to ensure the successful tenancy of a person residing in one of the subsidized units."

Office for People with Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kerri E. Neifeld said, "The increasing costs of certified housing, as well as demand for additional flexible housing options, necessitates new and sustainable approaches to housing and residential supports for people of all ability levels. We must continue expanding our menu of residential support options for the people we serve, and I believe these opportunities will help us offer people greater independence and the support they need."

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to live in safe, stable, and affordable homes of their own, regardless of ability or income. The Integrated Supportive Housing application will help promote the inclusion of apartments for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in our publicly-financed affordable housing developments. We commend Governor Hochul for making this $15 million funding opportunity possible and we look forward to continuing our partnership with OPWDD to deliver much-needed supportive housing opportunities across the state."

Funding will be available for applicants in all areas of New York State. OPWDD may allocate additional resources where applicants demonstrate effective strategies to meet the needs of individuals with varied racial, ethnic, cultural, linguistic, gender, sexual identity backgrounds.

Awards include capital dollars, and/or rent subsidies and the creation of supportive housing projects that include a request for preferential tenancy units ("set-aside units") for persons with an intellectual or developmental disability.

State Senator John W. Mannion said, "People with disabilities have vastly different housing needs and preferences and it's vital for New York State to take proactive steps to address this issue with investments like the $15 million Integrated Supportive Housing Application. I encourage providers in Central New York and across the state to apply for these dollars so we can make new housing options available to better serve our family, friends, and neighbors with a disability. I'm grateful for Governor Hochul's continued leadership and partnership on the many profound issues that impact the disabilities community."

Assemblymember Tom Abinanti said, "OPWDD's initiative is yet another welcome indication that the new governor understands that OPWDD must be redirected to better meet the needs of people with disabilities. It is a realistic recognition that the limited housing options of the past are not enough and a signal that the administration is willing to try new approaches to better support people with disabilities."

Qualified providers who apply for funding will be asked to promote more independent housing options and address barriers to people transitioning to a more integrated setting of their choosing. After the funding period, awardees will be able to continue providing the integrated supports and services through existing funding and service models.

For more information visit https://opwdd.ny.gov/2022-ish-application-materials.